Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,344,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,258,346,000 after acquiring an additional 505,830 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,784,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,539,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043,841 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 15,084,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,180,806,000 after acquiring an additional 302,592 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,073,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,338,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,888,088,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM opened at $267.14 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $247.91 and its 200-day moving average is $228.41. The stock has a market cap of $752.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $171.43 and a twelve month high of $270.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

