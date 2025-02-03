Perigon Wealth Management LLC Makes New $290,000 Investment in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period.

Invesco Solar ETF Price Performance

Shares of TAN opened at $33.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $814.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.81. Invesco Solar ETF has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $49.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.94.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

