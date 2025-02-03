W Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

W Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.3% of W Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 10,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.4 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $267.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $171.43 and a 1-year high of $270.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $247.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.41.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.