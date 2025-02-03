Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Shares Acquired by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Nova were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nova by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Nova during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Nova by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Nova by 70.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Nova by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Nova Stock Up 1.3 %

NVMI opened at $245.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.32. Nova Ltd. has a 52 week low of $142.53 and a 52 week high of $266.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVMI. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Nova in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Nova from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Nova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.33.

About Nova

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

