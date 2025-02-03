Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 56 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 445 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth about $78,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.82, for a total transaction of $3,786,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,436,500. The trade was a 7.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.66, for a total transaction of $7,363,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,187.78. This represents a 63.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,252 shares of company stock worth $26,096,928. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 target price (up from $600.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $615.00 price target (down previously from $670.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.69.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $602.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.86, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $598.48 and its 200 day moving average is $589.71. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $397.80 and a 52 week high of $638.56.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

