Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.88 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at $37,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% in the third quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.4 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $267.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $752.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.41. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $171.43 and a 12 month high of $270.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Baird R W cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.78.

Read Our Latest Report on JPM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.