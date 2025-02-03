Blue Trust Inc. Sells 45,000 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Blue Trust Inc. reduced its stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 68.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 11.1% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 21,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Gold Fields by 1.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 121,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gold Fields by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the period. 24.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Gold Fields Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of GFI opened at $16.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.28. Gold Fields Limited has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $18.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Investec raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Gold Fields from $17.10 to $18.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.45.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Gold Fields

Gold Fields Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.