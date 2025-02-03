Blue Trust Inc. Buys 10,015 Shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Free Report) by 78.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Sohu.com were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sohu.com by 166.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 184,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 115,407 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the third quarter worth approximately $3,774,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sohu.com by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 45,559 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 25,721 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the third quarter worth approximately $1,350,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Sohu.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,357,000. 33.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of SOHU stock opened at $12.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average of $14.16. Sohu.com Limited has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $17.24.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $151.99 million for the quarter.

Sohu.com Limited engages in the provision of online media, video, and game products and services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in China. It operates through two segments: Sohu and Changyou. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

