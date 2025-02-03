Blue Trust Inc. Has $257,000 Stock Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Blue Trust Inc. decreased its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,204 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.1% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 263.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMHC. Wedbush upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up from $81.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $64.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.49. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.18 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 9,075 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $654,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,136,241 shares in the company, valued at $153,980,251.28. This trade represents a 0.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

