KBC Group NV Raises Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in US Foods were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in US Foods by 30.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in US Foods in the second quarter worth about $353,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $393,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

US Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $71.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.90. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $45.24 and a fifty-two week high of $72.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USFD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on US Foods from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on US Foods from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.92.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

