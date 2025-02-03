KBC Group NV Has $574,000 Stake in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Upbound Group were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Upbound Group by 268.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Upbound Group by 40.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 374.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upbound Group during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Upbound Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upbound Group

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.01 per share, with a total value of $33,245.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,883.80. The trade was a 1.34 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Upbound Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Upbound Group stock opened at $29.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 3.66. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $38.72.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Upbound Group had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upbound Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This is a boost from Upbound Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio is 107.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPBD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Upbound Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Stephens began coverage on Upbound Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Upbound Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.17.

Upbound Group Profile

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

