Blue Trust Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK)

Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its position in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) by 65.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,228 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Park National were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Park National during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in Park National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Park National during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Park National in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Park National during the third quarter valued at $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $178.00 target price (down from $187.00) on shares of Park National in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Park National Stock Performance

PRK opened at $169.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Park National Co. has a 52-week low of $123.08 and a 52-week high of $207.99. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.66.

Park National Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Park National’s payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

Park National Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

