Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 6,242 Shares of Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) by 58.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Elme Communities were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Elme Communities by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Elme Communities by 51.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Elme Communities during the third quarter valued at $86,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Elme Communities by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Elme Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Elme Communities alerts:

Elme Communities Trading Up 0.1 %

Elme Communities stock opened at $15.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.54. Elme Communities has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.66 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Elme Communities ( NYSE:ELME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.27). Elme Communities had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $61.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Elme Communities will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised Elme Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Elme Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Elme Communities in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Report on ELME

Elme Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elme Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elme Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.