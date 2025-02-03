KBC Group NV Boosts Stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 53.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 118.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $100.53 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.79 and a 200-day moving average of $132.27. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52-week low of $52.02 and a 52-week high of $181.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,005.20 and a beta of 2.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on FTAI. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded FTAI Aviation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.75.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

