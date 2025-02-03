KBC Group NV Boosts Stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 53.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 118.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FTAI Aviation Stock Performance
Shares of FTAI stock opened at $100.53 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.79 and a 200-day moving average of $132.27. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52-week low of $52.02 and a 52-week high of $181.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,005.20 and a beta of 2.09.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTAI
About FTAI Aviation
FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than FTAI Aviation
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Stocks to Gain From Trump’s Return-to-Office Mandate
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Crane Stock Soars, But the Best Could Be Yet to Come: Here’s Why
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.