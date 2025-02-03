JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.9% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Strategic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $836,000. Northwest Financial Advisors raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors now owns 5,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JDH Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $267.14 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $171.43 and a 52-week high of $270.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $247.91 and a 200-day moving average of $228.41. The company has a market capitalization of $752.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on JPM. Oppenheimer lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.