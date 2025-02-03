Blue Trust Inc. Has $264,000 Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3.6% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial raised its position in Nasdaq by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 13,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Nasdaq by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $82.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.86. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.90 and a 12 month high of $83.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.98.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 12,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total value of $950,906.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,505 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,268.75. This trade represents a 10.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 5,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total transaction of $444,086.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,918,196.14. This represents a 2.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,817 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,033 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on NDAQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.88.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

