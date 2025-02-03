Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Bought by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 3,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SWK opened at $88.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.33 and a 200-day moving average of $93.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.70 and a 1 year high of $110.88.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.25.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

