FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Bought by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FORM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FormFactor by 99.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 49.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 55.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Stock Up 0.6 %

FORM stock opened at $40.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.08. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $63.63.

Insider Activity at FormFactor

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $177,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,221,277.64. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FORM. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on FormFactor from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

