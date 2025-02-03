Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 391 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARE. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 841,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,023,000 after purchasing an additional 32,367 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after buying an additional 14,992 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11,449.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,423,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,056,000 after buying an additional 1,411,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leibman Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 41,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.30.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $97.70 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.35 and a twelve month high of $130.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.34 and its 200 day moving average is $111.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 1.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 293.33%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.