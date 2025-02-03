Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Bought by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.5% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 143,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 32,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on HST shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.96.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ HST opened at $16.71 on Monday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $21.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.24). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.67%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

