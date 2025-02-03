Blue Trust Inc. Buys 927 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in DT Midstream by 30.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 11,281 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $694,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of DT Midstream by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in DT Midstream by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.
DT Midstream Stock Down 1.3 %
DT Midstream stock opened at $101.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.79. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.17 and a 52 week high of $114.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
DT Midstream Company Profile
DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.
