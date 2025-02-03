Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 568 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $1,818,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 13.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 507,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,143,000 after purchasing an additional 60,824 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in SEI Investments by 56.7% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 17,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portfolio Design Labs LLC acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,701,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 19,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total transaction of $1,568,134.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,377,506 shares in the company, valued at $608,570,469.94. This trade represents a 0.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carmen Romeo sold 5,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total value of $398,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,577,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,644,205.28. The trade was a 0.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,194 shares of company stock valued at $15,769,472. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $86.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $62.38 and a 1 year high of $87.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.89.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 25.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 22.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on SEIC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on SEI Investments from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James upgraded SEI Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on SEI Investments from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

