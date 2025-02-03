Blue Trust Inc. Increases Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 92.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 151.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 301.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 34,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $2,220,253.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,291,879.13. This trade represents a 21.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SYF. UBS Group boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.30.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:SYF opened at $68.90 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $37.91 and a fifty-two week high of $70.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 15.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.71%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

