Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Bought by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 55.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 2,381.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 6,580.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000.

Terreno Realty Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:TRNO opened at $65.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.10. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $53.78 and a 52-week high of $71.63.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.24). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 45.37%. The business had revenue of $99.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.31 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRNO. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

