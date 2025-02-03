Blue Trust Inc. Reduces Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Blue Trust Inc. lessened its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in DraftKings by 36.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on DraftKings from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Macquarie increased their price target on DraftKings from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.08.

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of DKNG opened at $41.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of -47.67, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.46 and its 200-day moving average is $38.23. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.69 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.18). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 41.23%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 3,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $137,730.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,631,033 shares in the company, valued at $115,002,452.43. This trade represents a 0.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 228,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $9,765,919.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 541,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,160,122.16. This represents a 29.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 963,742 shares of company stock worth $38,082,888. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Further Reading

