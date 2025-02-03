Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 213 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WST. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WST shares. UBS Group raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $341.88 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $331.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.03. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $265.00 and a one year high of $413.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 50.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 12.46%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.