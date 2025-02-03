Blue Trust Inc. Buys 7,264 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in NU were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU in the third quarter worth about $98,704,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of NU by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 257,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 48,445 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC raised its stake in NU by 5.7% during the third quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 4,819,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,784,000 after buying an additional 259,324 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NU by 20.0% in the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in NU by 6.2% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,305,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,819,000 after acquiring an additional 76,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

NU Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NU opened at $13.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average is $13.12. The stock has a market cap of $63.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.05. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $16.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NU. Susquehanna raised their price target on NU from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.60 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of NU from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

NU Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Further Reading

