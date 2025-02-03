iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. decreased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,149,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,007,000 after purchasing an additional 870,858 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $84,726,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,534,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,772,000 after acquiring an additional 660,882 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $66,261,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,906,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $100.26 on Monday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.95 and a one year high of $111.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.47.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

