Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Decreases Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 90.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 794 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,847 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 397.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 408.2% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 720.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.95.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 7,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total value of $1,015,025.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,249,229.86. The trade was a 13.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.6 %

United Parcel Service stock opened at $114.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.62 and a 12-month high of $158.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.31 and a 200 day moving average of $130.40.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 37.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 98.49%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

