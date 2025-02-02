Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,247,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,115,000 after purchasing an additional 56,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $79.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.1318 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on CP shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.45.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

