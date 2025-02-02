Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.1% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Denver PWM LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 25.4% in the third quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 281 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Alphabet from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.00.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $204.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.66 and a 52 week high of $205.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $550,702.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,029.04. The trade was a 13.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $75,437.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,779.40. The trade was a 2.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,630 shares of company stock valued at $22,258,133 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

