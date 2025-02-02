Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Decreased by Embree Financial Group

Embree Financial Group lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.0% of Embree Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,063,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 5,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.00.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $75,437.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,820,779.40. This represents a 2.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total value of $232,950.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,191.15. This represents a 5.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,630 shares of company stock valued at $22,258,133. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $204.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.66 and a 52-week high of $205.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.15.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

