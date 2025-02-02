Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Trimmed by KFG Wealth Management LLC

KFG Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,555,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,910,838,000 after acquiring an additional 743,369 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,030,679 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,154,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,431 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,667,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,559,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,275 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 49,857,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,268,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,233,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,175,106,000 after buying an additional 523,416 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $204.02 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.66 and a 1-year high of $205.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total value of $232,950.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,191.15. The trade was a 5.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $75,437.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,820,779.40. This represents a 2.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 121,630 shares of company stock valued at $22,258,133 in the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Alphabet from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alphabet from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.00.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

