Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 8,969 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 722.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Trimble from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Trimble from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

In other Trimble news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 3,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $266,932.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,985.75. The trade was a 53.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $74.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $77.78.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

