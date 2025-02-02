Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 49,783 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 648.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,783 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 472.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 41,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 34,617 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 905.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 80,840 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 748.1% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 18,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 15,898 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SMCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $67.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, November 4th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.89.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $28.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.31. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $122.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.95.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

