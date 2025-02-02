Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 472.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,617 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 13.7% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 252.8% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth about $208,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $28.52 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $122.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.95. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.31.
Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.
