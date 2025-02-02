Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Stock

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

EAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Brinker International from $62.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $69.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.18.

Brinker International Stock Performance

Brinker International stock opened at $181.97 on Thursday. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $40.50 and a 12-month high of $187.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.52.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $1.43. Brinker International had a return on equity of 16,722.22% and a net margin of 5.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Brinker International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Brinker International by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth $219,000.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

