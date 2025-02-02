PFG Investments LLC Sells 155 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

PFG Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 144.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3,129.4% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $97.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.28, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.16. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $94.35 and a one year high of $130.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 10.36%. Analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $1.32 dividend. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 293.33%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ARE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.30.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

