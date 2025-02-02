Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,417,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,631,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,158,000 after acquiring an additional 984,879 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,682,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,064,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,134,000 after acquiring an additional 362,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 265.0% during the 3rd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 173,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,198,000 after acquiring an additional 126,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEE. Evercore ISI upgraded Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ameren from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameren from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Ameren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Ameren Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of AEE opened at $94.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.48. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $96.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total value of $598,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,906,507.65. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

