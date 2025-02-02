Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 293 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 133.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the third quarter worth $45,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 2,115.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the third quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $96.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.96. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.51 and a 52 week high of $129.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.21. Autoliv had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 5.98%. As a group, analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

ALV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Autoliv from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Daiwa America raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Autoliv from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autoliv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.62.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

