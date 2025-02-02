Oppenheimer Raises Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $390.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $375.00 to $390.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.02% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Visa from $322.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Visa from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.27.

Visa stock opened at $342.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.96. Visa has a 12 month low of $252.70 and a 12 month high of $351.25. The company has a market capitalization of $637.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 54.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $668,602.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,510,815.18. This represents a 10.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total value of $2,739,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 75,456 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,847,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,987,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 5.2% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 404,914 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $111,331,000 after buying an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

