Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $239,000 Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 90.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,255 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $1,210,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 50,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,571,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 23,366 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $5,880,287.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,746,152.78. The trade was a 50.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HLT shares. Melius cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $235.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $265.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $237.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.24.

View Our Latest Research Report on HLT

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE HLT opened at $256.24 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.83 and a 52 week high of $259.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $249.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.42. The company has a market cap of $62.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.30.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.