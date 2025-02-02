Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Free Report) by 80.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,830 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ELP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 72,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELP opened at $6.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average of $6.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $8.51.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL ( NYSE:ELP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.1441 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

