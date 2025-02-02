ServiceNow’s (NOW) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $1,300.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $900.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,071.00 to $1,432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,020.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,129.93.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $1,020.17 on Thursday. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $637.99 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,083.66 and its 200-day moving average is $954.46. The company has a market capitalization of $210.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 12.97%. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,064.60, for a total transaction of $333,219.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,884,725.40. This represents a 7.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 76 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,010.94, for a total value of $76,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,115.38. This trade represents a 2.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,731 shares of company stock worth $21,016,751 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 77.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 39 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

