Eagle Materials’ (EXP) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $310.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $277.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $334.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.80.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $256.60 on Thursday. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $211.44 and a one year high of $321.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.02.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.38). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 34.97%. Research analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 7.14%.

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

In other news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.30, for a total transaction of $1,074,173.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,330. This represents a 76.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tony Thompson sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total value of $439,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,568. The trade was a 9.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,866 shares of company stock worth $5,205,311 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Materials

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 12,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.