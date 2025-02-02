Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NDAQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Nasdaq from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.88.

Nasdaq Price Performance

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $82.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $54.90 and a 52 week high of $83.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.98.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 15.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nasdaq news, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 5,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total value of $444,086.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,918,196.14. The trade was a 2.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 12,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total value of $950,906.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,072,268.75. This represents a 10.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,817 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,033. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nasdaq

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 51,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 6.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 60,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 65.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at $3,018,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

