Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,732 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ELS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point raised their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.90.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $65.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.52. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 24.05%. Analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

