JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target to $405.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $397.00 to $405.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LPLA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen upgraded LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $277.00 to $413.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $303.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on LPL Financial from $271.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on LPL Financial from $309.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.50.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LPL Financial

LPL Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $366.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.87. LPL Financial has a one year low of $187.19 and a one year high of $375.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 8.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LPL Financial news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 305 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.94, for a total value of $101,241.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,204.80. This trade represents a 7.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LPL Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

(Get Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.