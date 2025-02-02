Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.56 Million Investment in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments

In other news, insider James J. Whalen sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total transaction of $147,764.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,748,585.23. This trade represents a 3.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $495,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 222,112 shares in the company, valued at $21,991,309.12. The trade was a 2.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,364 in the last 90 days. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FOUR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.90.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $120.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.22, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.71. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.87 and a 12 month high of $123.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Shift4 Payments Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

