Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 452 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,632 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. ClearAlpha Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. ClearAlpha Technologies LP now owns 5,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 779 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,086 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denver PWM LLC increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $57.98 on Friday. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $71.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 3.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTDR shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, January 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stephens upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Matador Resources from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP William Thomas Elsener acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,280.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,827,762.40. This trade represents a 0.78 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.18 per share, with a total value of $110,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,331,410.18. The trade was a 4.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,980 shares of company stock worth $165,988. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Articles

